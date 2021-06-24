checkAd

DGAP-DD ENCAVIS AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 16:41  |  28   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2021 / 16:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Krüper

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right, ISIN DE000A3E5AP4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 6,367 subscription rights as part of a subscription rights capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69289  24.06.2021 



ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: +++ Encavis AG +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD ENCAVIS AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.06.2021 / 16:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 32 Euro je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plant Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:20
DGAP-News: Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
EQS-News: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020: Neue Kundenlösungen für mehr Nachhaltigkeit
DGAP-News: NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:14 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
17:14 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
16:41 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
16:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
16:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
13:31 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
13:31 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
13:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
13:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
23.06.21
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch