Findit, Inc. Files First Quarter Ending March 31, 2021 Audit Review in FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com® and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has filed its response to the FORM S1 S.E.C. comment letter through Edgar. …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) , owner of Findit.com ® and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has filed its response to the FORM S1 S.E.C. comment letter through Edgar. Findit, Inc. filed its Form S1 on March 11, 2021.

Findit, Inc. has filed its latest response to the S.E.C. along with its updated March 31, 2021 financials that have been reviewed by the auditing firm of BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants. The inclusion of the Auditors Review with the March 31, 2021 financials and the response to the S.E.C. comments has been completed.

Findit, Inc. retained the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants. The company completed three years of audited financials that include 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Form S1 includes year ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 audited financials and now the auditors review of March 31, 2021.

The Law Firm of Thomas Cook and Associates prepared the FORM S1 filing and assisted in the response letter to the S.E.C. that has been submitted through EDGAR on June 22, 2021.



Form S-1/A Findit, Inc.

Raymond Firth stated, 'We continue to make progress toward our FORM S1 being effective. With this recent filing we are hopeful that Findit® will be able to up list from the OTC Pinksheets and raise funds to build out the Findit® team and continue to implement tools and services that provide tangible results for our members."

The S1 is priced at thirty cents per share which is currently higher than the current stock price. The number of shares in the offering is a total of ten million shares which would amount to three million dollars if the raise is 100% subscribed. The proceeds would be used for development and marketing of the website Findit.com and the Findit® App, which is available on Android and IOS.

Download the Findit® App Here

For Android devices Google

For IOS devices Apple

About The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1997, with a principal focus of representing public companies before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, OTC Markets, LLC, and the various state securities authorities. Thomas C. Cook, Esq., the firm's principal attorney, has over two decades of experience in corporate and securities law, including but not limited to corporate formation and governance, securities registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and the issuance of securities-related opinions. Mr. Cook received his Bachelor of Arts from Occidental College in 1990 and his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School in 1993.