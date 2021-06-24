DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 23/06/2021 is €157.55 24.06.2021 / 16:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 24.06.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 23/06/2021 is €157.55

Earlier this morning, Cryptology announced it had purchased an additional $49 million worth of Block.one shares, which is not yet reflected in estimated NAV

Malta, 24.06.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €157.55. The stock closed yesterday at €130.00, roughly 17.5% below NAV.

Earlier this morning, Cryptology announced it had purchased an additional $49 million worth of Block.one shares in a private transaction. Block.one and many prominent investors recently unveiled a new subsidiary, Bullish Global, which raised $10B in funding. Bullish Global is focused on the 2021 planned release of Bullish, a new blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange. Investors in Bullish Global additional to Block.one include Peter Thiel, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Mike Novogratz, Christian Angermayer, and Nomura. By purchasing additional Block.one shares, Cryptology increases its indirect exposure to Bullish.

Cryptology already is one of the largest institutional investors in Block.one, now holding approx. 4.9% of the crypto behemoth. As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public market investors to gain exposure to it is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.

Cryptology founding investor, Christian Angermayer, said "Block.one is one of the most powerful, driving forces of the crypto revolution and its CEO, Brendan Blumer, is one of crypto's leading visionaries. The caliber of investors Brendan has been able to bring together for Bullish Global is astounding and a testament to his gravitas. I am Bullish on the future of Block.one."