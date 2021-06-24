checkAd

Merck Appoints Michael Klobuchar Chief Strategy Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Michael Klobuchar has been appointed executive vice president and chief strategy officer, a newly created role, effective July 5, 2021. As chief strategy officer, Klobuchar will become a member of Merck’s Executive Committee and lead the advancement and execution of the company’s strategy.

“Our company’s strength lies in the insight and expertise of our team and our unrelenting commitment to creating and deploying new medicines and vaccines that address important human and animal health needs,” said Rob Davis, president, Merck. “Mike’s insights, experience in key strategic, operational and financial roles, and deep commitment to scientific innovation will help drive our company’s evolution, and I look forward to collaborating with him in this important new role.”

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“I am honored to become Merck’s chief strategy officer, and I look forward to working closely with Rob and the Executive Committee to advance our company’s strategy and amplify the impact of our company’s remarkable scientific capabilities in an evolving industry,” Klobuchar said. “I am continually inspired by our company’s 130-year legacy of scientific innovation that saves and improves lives, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to help sustain that legacy long into the future.”

Klobuchar is currently senior vice president, Merck Research Laboratories Finance and Global Project and Alliance Management. Prior to that he was the company’s senior vice president, Corporate Strategy and Financial Planning, and president, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund. Mike joined Merck in 1998 as a synthetic process development engineer supporting new pipeline candidates within MRL and has since held key technical, operational and financial roles across several areas of the company.

Klobuchar has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Villanova University.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

