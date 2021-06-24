checkAd

AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million Software Bugs

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the AWS BugBust Challenge, the world’s first global competition for developers to collectively eliminate one million software bugs. With just a few clicks, developers from around the world can join the challenge by creating an AWS BugBust event for their organization in the Amazon CodeGuru console—and compete for prizes and prestige by identifying and fixing bugs in their applications. By fixing bugs and achieving cost savings for their organizations, developers climb the AWS BugBust leaderboard to receive achievement badges, exclusive prizes, and a chance for an expense-paid trip to attend AWS re:Invent 2021 in Las Vegas. To get started with the AWS BugBust Challenge, visit: aws.amazon.com/bugbust.

One of the most important steps in software development is code reviews, which help ensure the correctness of code and the use of coding best practices. As code bases become larger and new features are added to applications at a greater velocity, the volume and complexity of code reviews increases. This is why developers are constantly looking for better and less tedious ways to perform code reviews to make their applications more secure, reliable, and efficient. Some organizations hold bug bash events where teams collaborate to find and fix bugs, but these events require developers to spend most of the time manually inspecting large codebases, which limits the ability for teams to work together, share best practices, and eliminate large numbers of bugs.

AWS BugBust is the first global bug-busting challenge for developers to collectively eliminate 1 million software bugs and $100 million in technical debt for their organizations using Amazon CodeGuru. Amazon CodeGuru is a developer tool that uses machine learning to identify bugs and find the most expensive lines of code in applications. Amazon CodeGuru helps developers automate code reviews and application profiling with its two components, Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer (which uses machine learning to flag common issues in code and provide specific recommendations on remediation) and Amazon CodeGuru Profiler (which uses machine learning to identify the most expensive lines of code in applications). By participating in the AWS BugBust Challenge, customers can easily organize AWS BugBust events in the Amazon CodeGuru console, where they can select their applications to profile and analyze, and then invite their teams to participate in the event. Each time developers fix a bug and save money, they will score points to climb their organization’s private BugBust leaderboard and see how they rank among their teammates. During the event, each participant’s total number of bugs fixed and cost savings will be added to the global AWS BugBust leaderboard, making participants eligible for profile badges, exclusive prizes, and a chance for an expense-paid trip to attend AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas.

