CI Global Asset Management Announces Fund Name Changes to Reflect Integrated Investment Management Platform

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced the renaming of 156 investment funds as part of a strategic initiative to modernize its business and product lineup. CI GAM also announced risk rating changes for four of those mandates, as well as its intention to discontinue deferred, intermediate deferred and low load sales charge purchase options for all CI mutual funds effective June 1, 2022.

“Rebranding our funds reflects the important changes we have made in building CI GAM into an integrated global investment platform with a strong lineup of relevant investment solutions that will help today’s investors meet their financial goals,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Corp., parent company of CI GAM.

The name changes support CI GAM’s integration of its in-house investment boutiques into a single investment team operating under the CI Global Asset Management name. This reorganization has allowed for greater collaboration and sharing of insights and best practices across the organization and increased the depth and breadth of CI GAM’s research coverage. The change was initiated in the fall of 2020 when CI Investments Inc. rebranded to CI Global Asset Management.

Now, with the fund name changes, the legacy boutique brands will be retired and the funds will be aligned under a single brand with national recognition.

“The changes emphasize for investors that our funds benefit from the full breadth and depth of expertise of CI GAM, one of Canada’s largest investment managers and a firm with extensive global capabilities and experience,” Mr. MacAlpine said.

This news follows CI GAM’s appointment of Marc-André Lewis as its first-ever Head of Investment Management. Mr. Lewis, who was previously Head of Portfolio Construction at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutional investors, will join CI GAM in September. With his diverse background spanning all asset classes, asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management, and public and private markets, he will lead the continued development of CI GAM’s integrated investment team.

CI GAM has also introduced a series of innovative new products over the last 18 months, including mandates focused on cryptocurrencies, gold bullion, the longevity economy, fixed income, and alternative investments.

“Having a unified investment team and a unified brand simplifies our offering for clients and makes it easier for investors and advisors to do business with us,” Mr. MacAlpine said. “As part of these changes, we are also bringing consistency to our naming conventions and ensuring that our fund names better represent their investment mandates.”

The name changes will be implemented in two phases. Fifty-five funds – primarily Sentry-branded funds – are being renamed as of June 25, 2021 and another 101 funds will be renamed effective July 29, 2021. There are no changes to the investment objectives or portfolio managers of the funds with these changes.

Name changes

The following changes will be effective June 25, 2021:

Current Name

 

New Name

Private Trusts

 

Sentry Canadian Core Fixed Income Private Trust

CI Canadian Core Fixed Income Private Trust

Sentry Canadian Equity Income Private Trust

CI Canadian Equity Income Private Trust

Sentry Energy Private Trust

CI Energy Private Trust

Sentry Global Core Fixed Income Private Trust

CI Global Core Fixed Income Private Trust

Sentry Global High Yield Fixed Income Private Trust

CI Global High Yield Fixed Income Private Trust

Sentry Global Infrastructure Private Trust

CI Global Infrastructure Private Trust

Sentry Global Real Estate Private Trust

CI Global Real Estate Private Trust

Sentry International Equity Income Private Trust

CI International Equity Income Private Trust

Sentry Precious Metals Private Trust

CI Precious Metals Private Trust

Sentry U.S. Equity Income Private Trust

CI U.S. Equity Income Private Trust

Mutual Funds

 

Cambridge Global Dividend Class

CI Global Dividend Opportunities Class

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund

Sentry All Cap Income Class

CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Class

Sentry All Cap Income Fund

CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Fund

Sentry Balanced Income Portfolio

CI Balanced Income Personal Portfolio

Sentry Balanced Yield Private Pool Class

CI Balanced Yield Private Pool Class

Sentry Canadian Equity Income Private Pool Class

CI Canadian Equity Income Private Pool Class

Sentry Canadian Income Class

CI Canadian Equity Income Class

Sentry Canadian Income Fund

CI Canadian Equity Income Fund

Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Class

CI Conservative Balanced Income Class

Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Fund

CI Conservative Balanced Income Fund

Sentry Conservative Income Portfolio

CI Conservative Income Personal Portfolio

Sentry Defensive Income Portfolio

CI Defensive Income Personal Portfolio

Sentry Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class

CI Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class

Sentry Global Equity Income Private Pool Class

CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class

Sentry Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class

CI Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class

Sentry Growth and Income Portfolio

CI Growth & Income Personal Portfolio

Sentry Growth Portfolio

CI Growth Personal Portfolio

Sentry International Equity Income Private Pool Class

CI International Equity Income Private Pool Class

Sentry Precious Metals Class

CI Precious Metals Class

Sentry Precious Metals Fund

CI Precious Metals Fund

Sentry Resource Opportunities Class

CI Resource Opportunities Class

Sentry Small/Mid Cap Income Class

CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Income Class

Sentry Small/Mid Cap Income Fund

CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Income Fund

Sentry U.S. Equity Income Currency Neutral Private Pool Class

CI U.S. Equity Income Currency Neutral Private Pool Class

Sentry U.S. Equity Income Private Pool Class

CI U.S. Equity Income Private Pool Class

Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Class

CI U.S. Equity Income Class

Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Currency Neutral Class

CI U.S. Equity Income Currency Neutral Class

Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Fund

CI U.S. Equity Income Fund

Sentry U.S. Monthly Income Fund

CI U.S. Equity & Income Fund

Signature Corporate Bond Class

CI Corporate Bond Class

Signature Global Infrastructure Fund

CI Global Infrastructure Fund

Signature Global REIT Class

CI Global REIT Class

Signature Global REIT Fund

CI Global REIT Fund

Signature High Yield Bond Class

CI High Yield Bond Class

Real Income

 

Sentry Real Growth Pool Class

CI Real Growth Pool Class

Sentry Real Long Term Income Pool Class

CI Real Long Term Income Pool Class

Sentry Real Long Term Income Trust

CI Real Long Term Income Trust

Sentry Real Mid Term Income Pool Class

CI Real Mid Term Income Pool Class

Sentry Real Mid Term Income Trust

CI Real Mid Term Income Trust

Sentry Real Short Term Income Pool Class

CI Real Short Term Income Pool Class

Sentry Real Short Term Income Trust

CI Real Short Term Income Trust

Sentry Real Income 1941-45 Class

CI Real Income 1941-45 Class

Sentry Real Income 1946-50 Class

CI Real Income 1946-50 Class

Sentry Real Income 1951-55 Class

CI Real Income 1951-55 Class

The following changes will be effective July 29, 2021:

Current Fund Name

New Fund Name

Black Creek Global Balanced Corporate Class

CI Black Creek Global Balanced Corporate Class

Black Creek Global Balanced Fund

CI Black Creek Global Balanced Fund

Black Creek Global Leaders Corporate Class

CI Black Creek Global Leaders Corporate Class

Black Creek Global Leaders Fund

CI Black Creek Global Leaders Fund

Black Creek International Equity Corporate Class

CI Black Creek International Equity Corporate Class

Black Creek International Equity Fund

CI Black Creek International Equity Fund

Cambridge Asset Allocation Corporate Class

CI Canadian Asset Allocation Corporate Class

Cambridge Asset Allocation Fund

CI Canadian Asset Allocation Fund

Cambridge Bond Fund

CI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Corporate Class

CI Canadian Dividend Corporate Class

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund

CI Canadian Dividend Fund

Cambridge Canadian Equity Corporate Class

CI Canadian Equity Corporate Class

Cambridge Canadian Equity Fund

CI Canadian Equity Fund

Cambridge Canadian Long-Term Bond Pool

CI Canadian Long-Term Bond Pool

Cambridge Canadian Short-Term Bond Pool

CI Canadian Short-Term Bond Pool

Cambridge Global Dividend Corporate Class

CI Global Dividend Opportunities Corporate Class

Cambridge Global Dividend Fund

CI Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Cambridge Global Equity Corporate Class

CI Global Equity Corporate Class

Cambridge Global Equity Fund

CI Global Equity Fund

Cambridge Global High Income Fund

CI Global Equity & Income Fund

Cambridge Global Smaller Companies Corporate Class

CI Global Smaller Companies Corporate Class

Cambridge Global Smaller Companies Fund

CI Global Smaller Companies Fund

Cambridge Pure Canadian Equity Corporate Class

CI Pure Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Corporate Class

Cambridge Pure Canadian Equity Fund

CI Pure Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund

Cambridge Stock Selection Fund

CI Global Analysts Selection Fund

Cambridge U.S. Dividend Fund

CI U.S. Dividend Fund

Cambridge U.S. Dividend Registered Fund

CI U.S. Dividend Registered Fund

Cambridge U.S. Dividend US$ Fund

CI U.S. Dividend US$ Fund

CI American Value Corporate Class

CI U.S. Stock Selection Corporate Class

CI American Value Fund

CI U.S. Stock Selection Fund

CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund

CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Managed Fund

CI U.S. Income US$ Pool

CI U.S. Income US$ Fund

Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund

CI Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund

Portfolio Series Balanced Fund

CI Portfolio Series Balanced Fund

Portfolio Series Balanced Growth Fund

CI Portfolio Series Balanced Growth Fund

Portfolio Series Conservative Balanced Fund

CI Portfolio Series Conservative Balanced Fund

Portfolio Series Conservative Fund

CI Portfolio Series Conservative Fund

Portfolio Series Growth Fund

CI Portfolio Series Growth Fund

Portfolio Series Income Fund

CI Portfolio Series Income Fund

Portfolio Series Maximum Growth Fund

CI Portfolio Series Maximum Growth Fund

Select 100e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 100e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 20i80e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 20i80e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 30i70e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 30i70e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 40i60e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 40i60e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 50i50e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 50i50e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 70i30e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 70i30e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select 80i20e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

CI Select 80i20e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Select Canadian Equity Managed Corporate Class

CI Select Canadian Equity Managed Corporate Class

Select Canadian Equity Managed Fund

CI Select Canadian Equity Managed Fund

Select Income Managed Corporate Class

CI Select Income Managed Corporate Class

Select International Equity Managed Corporate Class

CI Select International Equity Managed Corporate Class

Select International Equity Managed Fund

CI Select International Equity Managed Fund

Select Staging Fund

CI Select Staging Fund

Select U.S. Equity Managed Corporate Class

CI Select U.S. Equity Managed Corporate Class

Select U.S. Equity Managed Fund

CI Select U.S. Equity Managed Fund

Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Corporate Class

CI U.S. Equity Income Corporate Class

Signature Asian Opportunities Corporate Class

CI Asian Opportunities Corporate Class

Signature Asian Opportunities Fund

CI Asian Opportunities Fund

Signature Canadian Balanced Corporate Class

CI Canadian Balanced Corporate Class

Signature Canadian Balanced Fund

CI Canadian Balanced Fund

Signature Canadian Bond Corporate Class

CI Canadian Bond Corporate Class

Signature Canadian Bond Fund

CI Canadian Bond Fund

Signature Core Bond Plus Fund

CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund

Signature Corporate Bond Corporate Class

CI Corporate Bond Corporate Class

Signature Corporate Bond Fund

CI Corporate Bond Fund

Signature Diversified Yield Corporate Class

CI Diversified Yield Corporate Class

Signature Diversified Yield Fund

CI Diversified Yield Fund

Signature Dividend Corporate Class

CI Dividend Income & Growth Corporate Class

Signature Dividend Fund

CI Dividend Income & Growth Fund

Signature Emerging Markets Corporate Class

CI Emerging Markets Corporate Class

Signature Emerging Markets Fund

CI Emerging Markets Fund

Signature Floating Rate Income Fund

CI Floating Rate Income Fund

Signature Global Bond Corporate Class

CI Global Bond Corporate Class

Signature Global Bond Fund

CI Global Bond Fund

Signature Global Dividend Corporate Class

CI Global Dividend Corporate Class

Signature Global Dividend Fund

CI Global Dividend Fund

Signature Global Energy Corporate Class

CI Global Energy Corporate Class

Signature Global Equity Corporate Class

CI Select Global Equity Corporate Class

Signature Global Equity Fund

CI Select Global Equity Fund

Signature Global Income & Growth Corporate Class

CI Global Income & Growth Corporate Class

Signature Global Income & Growth Fund

CI Global Income & Growth Fund

Signature Global Resource Corporate Class

CI Global Resource Corporate Class

Signature Global Resource Fund

CI Global Resource Fund

Signature Global Technology Corporate Class

CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class

Signature Gold Corporate Class

CI Gold Corporate Class

Signature High Income Corporate Class

CI High Income Corporate Class

Signature High Income Fund

CI High Income Fund

Signature High Yield Bond Corporate Class

CI High Yield Bond Corporate Class

Signature High Yield Bond Fund

CI High Yield Bond Fund

Signature Income & Growth Corporate Class

CI Canadian Income & Growth Corporate Class

Signature Income & Growth Fund

CI Canadian Income & Growth Fund

Signature Preferred Share Fund

CI Preferred Share Fund

Signature Select Canadian Corporate Class

CI Select Canadian Equity Corporate Class

Signature Select Canadian Fund

CI Select Canadian Equity Fund

Signature Short-Term Bond Fund

CI Short-Term Bond Fund

Signature Systematic Yield Pool

CI Systematic Yield Pool

Synergy American Corporate Class

CI Synergy American Corporate Class

Synergy American Fund

CI Synergy American Fund

Synergy Canadian Corporate Class

CI Synergy Canadian Corporate Class

Synergy Global Corporate Class

CI Synergy Global Corporate Class

Risk rating changes

The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Fund Name (as of June 25, 2021)

New Rating

Previous Rating

CI Conservative Balanced Income Class

Low-to-Medium

Low

CI Conservative Balanced Income Fund

Low-to-Medium

Low

CI Global Infrastructure Private Trust

Low-to-Medium

Medium

CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Class

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Changes to sales charge purchase options

CI GAM intends to discontinue its deferred sales charge, intermediate deferred sales charge and low load sales charge purchase options for all CI mutual funds effective June 1, 2022. Investors who purchased units under these sales charge options will continue to be subject to the redemption fee schedules under which they were purchased. Switches between funds of then-existing units acquired under these options will continue to be available after the effective date.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $288.3 billion in total assets as at May 31, 2021.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This document is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained herein are based upon what CI Global Asset Management believes to be reasonable assumptions, CI Global Asset Management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

