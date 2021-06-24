checkAd

Root, Inc. Congratulates Washington Drivers on Credit Score-Free Car Insurance

Company shares what drivers can expect as the state adopts fairer pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of the Root Insurance family of insurance companies, today shares insights with 5.9 million Washington drivers after the state removed credit score from its car insurance rating system.

Root has been focused on bringing fairness to insurance from day one. The company has always offered personalized rates based largely on driving behavior, and less on discriminatory demographic factors that are commonly used by traditional insurers. Root hopes to offer car insurance in Washington later this year.

In 2019, Root launched its Drop the Score effort to have credit scores removed from rating variables allowed in pricing insurance. The modern, app-based insurer already uses credit score to a much-lesser extent than traditional carriers. Root's long-standing commitment to offer fair, personalized rates based primarily on safe driving allows them to better price drivers, while giving them more control over their car insurance experience from start to finish. And as a telematics-based insurer, Root understands driving behavior better than anyone.

“For millions of drivers, credit-based pricing poses an untenable barrier to economic advancement,” says Root CEO Alex Timm. “By banning this practice, Washington State has brought more fairness to its roads for the benefit of drivers and insurers alike. We congratulate Washington on this major step towards equity and urge leaders across the country to follow its example in establishing rules to protect consumers.”

As existing carriers navigate a new market in which they must pull credit scores from their ratings, Root expects that going creditless in Washington will happen in two phases over a number of months, and will impact every driver’s rates differently, depending on their credit score. According to Root’s analysis of competitive rate information, Washington drivers with traditional car insurance and a higher credit score could see a potential rate increase as high as 40%, while drivers with lower credit scores could see an initial decrease in their rate that may disappear once companies have rebalanced their pricing models.

