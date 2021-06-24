checkAd

Kimball International, Inc. Issued Its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summary Report

JASPER, Ind., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today issued its inaugural ESG Summary Report. It includes a comprehensive summary of the Company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and introduces performance targets for 2021. This review was prepared using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Building Products & Furnishings standards. The Company also aligned the disclosures in its summary report with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Kimball International’s ESG Summary Report is available at www.kimballinternational.com/esg. The report includes data from the 2020 calendar year and highlights our environmental policies, energy management and greenhouse gas emissions data, water use and waste reduction targets, human capital management, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts, health and safety management, community engagement, supply chain policies, and corporate governance best practices.

Along with the publication of this ESG report, the Company believes it can have the most social and environmental impact in these specific focus areas:

Environmental Management and Sustainable Products — Integrate sustainability into the development of products and their lifecycle through environmentally responsible business practices, helping customers achieve their own sustainability objectives

Talent Development — Invest in employees’ growth and development through leadership development programs, learning opportunities and tuition reimbursement

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging — Promote a work environment in which each employee feels valued and respected through initiatives that foster greater diversity and inclusivity

Product Quality and Safety — Safeguard the health and safety of customers, manufacturing employees and the environment through a robust set of systems and procedures

Responsible Supply Chain Management — Use materials obtained from environmentally and socially responsible sources while partnering with businesses committed to the highest ethical standards

Kristie Juster, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Kimball International has proudly led the way in protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, working to improve the quality of life in our communities, and promoting the responsible use and preservation of our natural resources. Corporate responsibility has always been embedded in Kimball International’s purpose and how we do business. Our inaugural ESG Summary Report reflects Kimball International’s commitment to being responsible stewards of the environment, maintaining a diverse and caring culture, and having strong corporate governance practices. We encourage our stakeholders to read our inaugural ESG Summary Report which is the first step in our ESG reporting journey. We look forward to sharing more about our ESG strategy, practices and commitments in our future stakeholder conversations.”

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is one of the world’s leading omnichannel commercial furnishings companies. For over 70 years, we have offered a unique portfolio of brands, with a commitment to craftsmanship and insights-driven innovation, all to help you create inspirational places for working, healing, learning, hospitality and home. The Kimball International family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana. www.kimballinternational.com 

