Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Europe

Company Maintains Platinum Level Supplier Status in the Region

MALVERN, Pa., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has received a Supplier Excellence Award from TTI honoring its contributions to TTI’s business operations. The award puts Vishay in the top five manufacturers represented by TTI in Europe. With the award win — the company’s 10th in a row in Europe — Vishay continues to maintain its Platinum Level supplier status in the region. The highest award level given, Platinum status requires five consecutive years of recognition.

TTI is an authorized specialty distributor of passive, connector, electromechanical, and discrete semiconductor components and the distributor of choice for industrial, military, aerospace, and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Vishay is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

The awards program centers on quality measurements that include on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer quality, administrative quality, sales support, and business systems. Winners are determined by performance points for these criteria.

“We are delighted to present Vishay with the Platinum Supplier Excellence Award for 2020. This marks the 10th consecutive year in which Vishay have achieved the award, which recognizes outstanding service and operational excellence, enabling TTI to provide the best possible experience to our customers in Europe. Congratulations to the whole Vishay team for putting in the hard work needed to meet the program goals and consistently provide excellent support to TTI,” said Felix Corbett, TTI’s Director Supplier Marketing in Europe.

“The Supplier Excellence Awards are a coveted honor because the criteria are very challenging and the competition is tough,” said Dave Valletta, executive vice president, worldwide sales, at Vishay. “So we are very proud to have our efforts in Europe recognized for 2020. And to win the award in the region for 10 years in a row speaks volumes to our dedication and the strength of our relationship with TTI.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

