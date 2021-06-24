checkAd

Verizon Frontline supports public safety for Alan Jackson benefit concert

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 17:00  |  19   |   |   

Verizon Frontline technology deployed to support public safety operations at the concert benefiting those impacted by the EF-4 tornado that devastated the town of Newnan, Ga., in March.

  • Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.
  • The Verizon Response Team (VRT) provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis.

NEWNAN, Ga., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline technologies will be used today by the Verizon Response Team (VRT) to support public safety operations surrounding a major benefit concert scheduled for Saturday at the Coweta County Fairgrounds and expected to draw a crowd of 18,000.

Country music artist Alan Jackson will headline an event entitled, “Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert Featuring Alan Jackson,” in an effort to assist those impacted by an EF-4 tornado that ripped through his hometown of Newnan, Ga. in March.

"The Verizon Response Team was here in March immediately following the tornado to help enable critical communications and support the local community with charging stations and other Verizon Frontline technology," said Cory Davis, Director, Verizon Response and Public Safety Operations. "We're glad to be back to support Newnan and Coweta County once again - this time under better circumstances."

Collaborating with the Coweta County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the VRT begins operations today and will provide a command trailer from which Coweta County EMA can communicate and coordinate with other public safety agencies throughout the event to help ensure the safety of attendees. Additionally, the Verizon Frontline network will be used to enable the EMA to operate their dispatch from the temporary command center. The VRT will also deploy a Satellite Trailer Emitting Equipment Remote (STEER), a Verizon Response Satellite Pico-cell on a Trailer (SPOT), and portable satellites.

This support, provided at the request of Coweta County officials, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable 4G LTE network, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G.

The VRT provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. VRT members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Durie
eric.durie@verizon.com
(516) 382-8219

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Frontline supports public safety for Alan Jackson benefit concert Verizon Frontline technology deployed to support public safety operations at the concert benefiting those impacted by the EF-4 tornado that devastated the town of Newnan, Ga., in March. Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
ALSTOM SA: Alstom’s 28 July 2021 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in person
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus