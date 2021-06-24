checkAd

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

24.06.2021
Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien, hat der Leifheit AG am 24. Juni 2021 folgende Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:

'Dear Sir or Madam,

By voting rights notification dated 17 June 2021 (as amended on 21 June 2021), Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified that on 14 June 2021 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 15% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.

In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:

1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate trading profits.

2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months.

3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.

4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.

The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 15.42% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.'

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Deutschland
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

