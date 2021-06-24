ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Building Automation and Control System Market: Growth Summary

Automation is not a fancy term anymore. With the advent of new technologies and modernization around the world, many sectors have embraced automation in one way or the other. Building automation and control systems are one of them. The growing popularity of automation across various industries and sectors will bring expansive growth prospects for the building automation and control system market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

A building automation and control system is used extensively to ensure proper controlling of HVAC and other systems such as water distribution, safety, security, and lighting without human interference. These systems are available in different variants and complexities, depending on the nature and objective of the building. Versatility plays a major role in increasing the growth rate of the building automation and control system market. In addition, with the help of a building automation and control system, all the electrical and HVAC systems run more efficiently. Such benefits bode well for the growth of the building automation and control system market.

Transparency Market Research has researched comprehensively on every aspect related to the building automation and control system market. The TMR team projects the building automation and control system market to record a CAGR of ~9 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global building automation and control system market is expected to surpass a valuation of ~US$ 326 bn by 2027, the end year of the forecast period.