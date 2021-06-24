Alchimie and Altice Sign a Strategic Partnership for the Distribution of Premium Content Through the New RMC BFM Play Platform

Altice is launching today its new free VOD platform for live TV, replays and exclusive content. Called RMC BFM Play, this new platform provides easy access to the programs of the RMC and BFM channels, integrating all the features made possible by digital technology, and promoting the news, analysis and discovery themes of the Group's channels.

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) , the OTT subscription video platform, and Altice , the leading player in the French telecom/media conversion, today launched a strategic partnership to provide more than 400 hours of premium content.

The platform is available on the web, the App Store and Google Play; it will also be offered on connected TVs and on operator boxes in a second step.

Alchimie provides programs on the key topics of the RMC BFM Play platform: News & Society, Sports & Motors, Crime & Investigation, Science & Technology, Adventure & Animals, Cooking & Entertainment, History & Civilizations, i.e. the best content to understand, inform, entertain and inspire.

This partnership is based on the AVOD model, with sharing of the advertising revenues that will be generated by the viewing of the programs provided by Alchimie, which will be marketed by the "Altice Ads Media & Connect" advertising network.

Arthur Dreyfus, CEO of Altice Media said: « With RMC BFM Play, we are launching a new, even more comprehensive platform that incorporates not only the editorial quality and diversity of our content, but also the best technological performance of a smooth and intuitive application, to respond more and more each day to the new ways in which viewers use our services and to strengthen our position as the leading digital broadcasting group ».

Jean-Michel Neyret, Deputy Managing Director of Alchimie, adds: « It is a great honor for the Alchimie teams to contribute to this launch. It reinforces our strategy of allowing quality content, often unknown, to be exposed through digital platforms, where new uses are becoming more and more common ».

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (All3Media, Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with +90 talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, Point de Vue, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Raphaël Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft, Inside/outside etc.), which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the U.S., the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 145 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

About Altice France - alticefrance.com

Altice France is the leading player in the French telecom/media conversion in France.

Through SFR, France's second largest telecom operator, Altice France is a key player in the telecom industry serving 25 million customers. With a fiber optic network (FTTH / FTTB) of 22.4 million eligible connections, SFR has launched 5G in France and also covers 99.6% of the population with 4G. SFR has strong positions in the entire market, whether with the general public, companies, local authorities or operators. Altice France is also a leading media group with iconic brands such as BFM and RMC.

