checkAd

Vernon Hill Shares Business Lessons Learned with LEAP Academy Students

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 17:43  |  28   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, continued to demonstrate its support for the communities it serves as Chairman and CEO Vernon W. Hill II shared lessons from his business career with LEAP Academy University Charter School students. Mr. Hill’s interactive presentation given to 11th and 12th grade students detailed the start of his career in banking through his success at Commerce Bank to today as he spearheads the growth of Republic Bank, America’s #1 Bank for Service.

Mr. Hill, often credited with reinventing American banking, shared personal anecdotes and lessons learned while stressing the importance of service, marketing and branding in business. He also offered advice to LEAP students who wish to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams.

“At Republic Bank, we pride ourselves on giving back at a grassroots level where we can make a real difference,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman, Republic Bank. “As a longtime supporter of LEAP, I know firsthand how smart and driven these students are and am certain they will go far in their academic and professional careers.”

“Vernon’s message – that everyone has a unique talent to be harnessed – truly resonates with LEAP students,” said Gloria Bonilla-Santiago, LEAP Academy University Charter School Founder and Board Chair. “He even offered his e-mail address for students who wanted to remain in contact with him. We are so proud of our relationship with Vernon Hill, especially his support of the Vernon and Shirley Hill Fab Lab at LEAP Academy, which provides students from low-income backgrounds with an entry point into solid, rewarding technology careers.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 32 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vernon Hill Shares Business Lessons Learned with LEAP Academy Students PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, continued to demonstrate its support for the communities it serves as Chairman and CEO Vernon W. Hill II shared …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus