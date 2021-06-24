Vernon Hill Shares Business Lessons Learned with LEAP Academy Students

Mr. Hill, often credited with reinventing American banking, shared personal anecdotes and lessons learned while stressing the importance of service, marketing and branding in business. He also offered advice to LEAP students who wish to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams.

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , continued to demonstrate its support for the communities it serves as Chairman and CEO Vernon W. Hill II shared lessons from his business career with LEAP Academy University Charter School students. Mr. Hill’s interactive presentation given to 11 th and 12 th grade students detailed the start of his career in banking through his success at Commerce Bank to today as he spearheads the growth of Republic Bank, America’s #1 Bank for Service.

“At Republic Bank, we pride ourselves on giving back at a grassroots level where we can make a real difference,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman, Republic Bank. “As a longtime supporter of LEAP, I know firsthand how smart and driven these students are and am certain they will go far in their academic and professional careers.”

“Vernon’s message – that everyone has a unique talent to be harnessed – truly resonates with LEAP students,” said Gloria Bonilla-Santiago, LEAP Academy University Charter School Founder and Board Chair. “He even offered his e-mail address for students who wanted to remain in contact with him. We are so proud of our relationship with Vernon Hill, especially his support of the Vernon and Shirley Hill Fab Lab at LEAP Academy, which provides students from low-income backgrounds with an entry point into solid, rewarding technology careers.”

