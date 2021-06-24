EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch ASMALLWORLD AG expands online functionality of its social network with new 'Member Posts' feature 24-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 24.06.2021 - ASMALLWORLD AG announces that it has released a major update for ASMALLWORLD, its social network and the world's leading travel & lifestyle community. The new release introduces a new 'Member Posts' feature, which allows users to share photos with other members by uploading them from their phones to ASMALLWORLD. The newly introduced feature is a significant expansion of ASMALLWORLD's social networking functionality and is expected to create a wealth of user-generated content, ultimately resulting in increased user engagement.

ASMALLWORLD continues to invest in its online products and has released a major update for its iOS and Android apps, as well as for its website. In addition to smaller improvements, the update significantly expands the online functionality of the ASMALLWORLD social network with the introduction of 'Member Posts.' The new feature allows users to upload photos from their phones to ASMALLWORLD via the ASMALLWORLD iOS and Android apps. Uploaded images will then be shared with other members via their respective news feeds on the home screen of the apps. The new feature will allow users to share exciting locations, memorable experiences, or any other magical moments captured on camera, with the ASMALLWORLD community.

The expanded functionality is available as of today and updated apps are available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

New release expected to increase user engagement

The new 'Member Posts' feature will allow users to engage with ASMALLWORLD in new and exciting ways by sharing their own photos, browsing through other users' shared photos, and commenting on them.

Similar functionality has been a key feature of many other popular social networking apps and the company anticipates that the new feature will soon become one of, if not the most popular online features of its social network.