TG4001 IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPEUTIC VACCINE TARGETING HPV-POSITIVE TUMORS, including cervical, anal, and other anogenital cancers. It is based on a Vaccinia vector (MVA), which is engineered to express HPV16 E6 and E7 antigens and interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 is designed to alert the immune system specifically to cells presenting these HPV antigens (that can be found on HPV-related tumors) and to induce a specific cellular immune response against these cancer cells.

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that a first patient has been enrolled in a randomized, controlled Phase II study evaluating the combination of TG4001 with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors ( NCT: 03260023 ) .

Based on promising data obtained in the Phase Ib/II part of the trial, Transgene is progressing the development of TG4001 in combination with avelumab, through a randomized Phase II trial and an extended collaboration with the alliance of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer, which is supplying avelumab.

PHASE II TRIAL AIMS TO SHOW THE SUPERIORITY OF TG4001 + AVELUMAB OVER AVELUMAB MONOTHERAPY

The randomized Phase II trial is focusing on patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive anogenital cancer, including cervical, vulvar, vaginal, penile, and anal cancer, without liver metastases. In the Phase Ib/II part of the study, very encouraging clinical outcome was observed in patients without liver metastases [1,2].

Patients will be randomized to either receive the combination regimen of the therapeutic vaccine TG4001 and avelumab or avelumab alone. The trial will be enrolling patients in the USA and in Europe (France and Spain).

The primary endpoint of the trial is progression-free survival (PFS) according to RECIST 1.1. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS) and a series of immunological parameters.

An interim analysis will be performed after the enrollment of approximately 50 patients. Transgene expects to communicate interim analysis data around the end of 2022.

Dr. Maud Brandely, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene, added: “We are confident that the combination regimen of TG4001 and avelumab has the potential to deliver improved progression-free survival for patients with advanced/recurrent HPV16-positive anogenital cancer without liver metastases. This confidence is based on the very encouraging results from the initial Phase Ib/II study, which showed important clinical benefits in this patient population in terms of response rate and progression-free survival. This earlier study part also showed that patients had vaccine-induced reactive T cells against E6, E7 or both. This randomized trial has been designed to further demonstrate that the addition of TG4001 to an immune checkpoint inhibitor can improve the clinical outcome for patients with HPV16-positive anogenital cancer without liver metastases. We are looking forward to announcing the interim results from this expanded study which could be a key milestone in bringing TG4001 to patients in need of improved treatment options.”