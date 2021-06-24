checkAd

Charles River Named Best Fixed Income OEMS at 2021 European Markets Choice Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

Charles River Development, a State Street company, has won “Best Fixed Income Execution/Order Management System” in the inaugural European Markets Choice Awards. Sponsored by MarketsMedia, the awards identify and recognize the best companies, individuals and innovation in financial markets. The 2021 awards span institutional trading and technology sectors, including buy-side traders; sell-side execution desks; exchanges and platforms; incumbent technology providers; and emerging fintech firms.

Charles River IMS combines a multi-asset order management system (OMS) with full execution capabilities, providing institutional traders with a single order and execution management system (OEMS). Integrated trade analytics and transaction cost analysis help inform traders managing complex, high touch trades. Charles River provides seamless connectivity to major global liquidity venues, and its Inventory Hub processes and aggregates inventory across a number of the largest dealers and venues. Traders can view this inventory in the OEMS, receive updated indications of interest and dealer quotes, and place orders for a full range of products and asset classes.

Charles River’s open architecture and growing third-party provider ecosystem enable incumbent and emerging liquidity venues, analytics vendors and application developers to integrate their products and services in the OEMS, helping traders support the demands of their asset mix and investment process.

“Fixed income traders and portfolio managers continue to face challenges sourcing liquidity, transitioning from voice to electronic trading, and gaining actionable insights from growing volumes of market and internal data,” said Alun Cutler, Director of Product Management EMEA at Charles River. “Our OEMS was built to address those issues, with trade automation for low-touch orders, sophisticated analytics and visualization that deliver faster time to insight, and a unified data platform that captures the breadth and historic depth of data needed to make informed broker and venue selections for a given trade.”

Charles River has won several awards in the past year recognizing its trading and front office capabilities including “Best Trading Platform” award in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, “Best Front-Office Platform” in WatersTechnology Asia Awards and “Best Order Management System” in the 2020 Market Choice Awards.

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street Alpha℠, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.

