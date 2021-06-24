HP is Windows 11 Ready

checkAd

Company’s Windows-Based PC innovations enhance the next generation operating system

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the PC market continues to demonstrate rapid growth, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has announced its currently shipping portfolio of Windows-based PCs1 are expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 when available later this year2.

“The PC is essential, enabling people to create, consume, and collaborate in unique and authentic ways. Our ambition is to empower people with breakthrough PC experiences no matter where they work, play, or learn,” said Mike Nash, Chief Technologist and global head of Customer Experience and Portfolio Strategy, Personal Systems at HP Inc. “We’re excited about Windows 11 because it helps build on that promise.”

“HP’s collaboration and feedback during the Windows 11 planning process has been extremely valuable,” said Nicole Dezen, Vice President, Device Partner Sales at Microsoft. “We look forward to HP launching their new devices that will light up Windows 11 capabilities and provide new experiences to our joint customers around the world.”

Windows 11 Ready HP Devices
HP’s currently shipping Windows-PC based portfolio will enhance features from Windows 11, outlined earlier today by Microsoft. This includes:

  • Currently shipping HP Spectre, HP ENVY, and HP Pavilion portfolios, including the HP Spectre x360 14, HP ENVY x360 15, and the HP Pavilion All-in-One. These devices are designed with a creator’s workflow in mind, with personalized creative experiences from factory color calibration on the displays, performance optimization in HP Command Center, and creative scenarios to optimize your display in HP Display Control. With Windows 11, creators can further express themselves with optimizations to voice typing, digital pen integration, and intuitive touch gestures.
  • The new OMEN and Victus by HP portfolios, including the OMEN 16, Victus by HP 16, and the OMEN 30L Desktop. HP’s gaming devices offer breakthrough hardware and software experiences like OMEN Gaming Hub with the performance that gamers love. With Windows 11, the OS further optimizes and refines gaming with DirectX 12 for immersive graphics,3 DirectStorage for faster load times and detailed game worlds,4 and Auto HDR for a wider, more vivid range of colors for a captivating visual experience.
  • Select SKUs from the HP Elite and HP Pro portfolios, including the HP Elite Dragonfly G2. HP empowers today’s hybrid work and learning environments with connected, collaborative, and secured devices to help people stay productive – whether they’re working from the office, in the classroom, or at home. With Windows 11, users can collaborate instantly with Microsoft Teams integration and manage their workspace more intelligently with Snap Assist and extended screen memory. IT administrators benefit from consistency with Windows 11’s application compatibility and cloud management capabilities.
  • Currently shipping Z by HP workstations, including the HP ZBook Studio G8. Z workstations are purpose-built for professional creators and power users to deliver high performance and reliability with cutting edge technologies to give users the confidence needed to get the job done. Additionally, Z offers creators remote solutions like ZCentral and the necessary tools to collaborate, accelerate workflows, and iterate, in real-time from any environment. With Windows 11, creators will have a simple, powerful UX to improve their productivity and focus, along with a new pen menu that can be personalized for fast access to creative apps.5

For more information on HP’s Windows 11 readiness and to check to see if an HP device is expected to be upgradeable, visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/software/microsoft-windows-11.

