HP is Windows 11 Ready

Company’s Windows-Based PC innovations enhance the next generation operating system

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the PC market continues to demonstrate rapid growth, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has announced its currently shipping portfolio of Windows-based PCs1 are expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 when available later this year2.

“The PC is essential, enabling people to create, consume, and collaborate in unique and authentic ways. Our ambition is to empower people with breakthrough PC experiences no matter where they work, play, or learn,” said Mike Nash, Chief Technologist and global head of Customer Experience and Portfolio Strategy, Personal Systems at HP Inc. “We’re excited about Windows 11 because it helps build on that promise.”