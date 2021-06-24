checkAd

Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021 All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 17:45  |  32   |   |   

Combined General Meeting
of 24 June 2021

All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted

Paris, 24 June 2021: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate investment company specialising in retail property, held its Annual General Meeting today at 10.00 a.m. behind closed doors at its registered office, under the chairmanship of François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of directors.

The Bureau also comprised two scrutineers appointed by the Chief Executive Officer, acting under the delegation of the Board of directors: SCOR SE represented by Karina Lelièvre, and Valérie Ohannessian, both directors and shareholders of MRM. Marine Pattin, Chief Financial Officer, was appointed Secretary of the Bureau.

The Bureau noted, on the basis of postal votes and proxy votes received, that participating shareholders represented 65.06% of shares making up the share capital and bearing voting rights, and that the meeting was therefore considered valid.

The Annual General Meeting was shown live on the Company’s website (www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General meetings). A recording can be accessed by clicking on the following link: MRM Shareholders' Meeting - Audio Webcast. A presentation has also been put online today on the MRM website.

The Company did not receive any written questions from shareholders.

The Combined General Meeting approved all of the resolutions submitted to it, in particular:

  • In the Ordinary part of the meeting:
    • The annual and consolidated financial statements for 2020;
    • Appropriation of income for the 2020 financial year and the cash payout of premiums of €0.05 per share;
    • The renewal of the terms of office of François de Varenne, Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet and SCOR SE as directors;
    • All resolutions relating to compensation of corporate officers;
    • Authorisation to be given to the Board of directors for the Company to purchase its own shares as part of the share buyback programme.
  • In the Extraordinary part of the meeting:
    • Authorisation to be given to the Board of directors to cancel the shares acquired by the Company within the framework of the provisions of Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code;
    • Authorisation to be given to the Board of directors to award free existing shares and/or shares to be issued to salaried employees and/or certain corporate officers of the Company or affiliated companies or economic interest groups without preferential subscription rights for shareholders;
    • Delegation of powers to the Board of directors, which may be subdelegated to the Chief Executive Officer, concerning the reverse stock split, comprising the allocation of 1 new ordinary share with a par value of €20 for 20 ordinary shares held with a par value of €1.

MRM reiterates that the payout to shareholders in respect of the 2020 financial year is scheduled for 2 July 2021 with an ex-dividend date of 30 June 2021.

Detailed results of the votes on resolutions are available on the Company’s website: www.mrminvest.com.

At its meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of directors reappointed François de Varenne as Chairman of the Board.

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2021 half-year results are due on 30 July 2021 before market opening.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM
5, avenue Kléber
75795 Paris Cedex 16
France
T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com 		Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial
T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51
M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Website: www.mrminvest.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021 All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted Combined General Meetingof 24 June 2021 All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted Paris, 24 June 2021: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate investment company specialising in retail property, held its Annual General Meeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus