Lectra announces the acquisition of Neteven

Paris, Thursday June 24, 2021 – Lectra announces the signature of an agreement to acquire the entire capital and voting rights of the French company Neteven . A major global player in the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets, Lectra designs and produces industrial intelligence solutions – software, hardware, data and services – for brands, manufacturers and distributors .

The Group enhances its e-commerce offer for fashion companies and reinforces its positioning as an essential Industry 4.0 player .

Founded in 2005, Neteven has developed a particularly innovative offer, based on a SaaS platform and associated services, which enables brands to simplify and effectively monitor the distribution of their products on the world’s largest online marketplaces.

The SaaS platform centralizes the product catalog and information on stock levels, sales prices and orders, in order to automate and facilitate distribution on online marketplaces.

Neteven helps its customers save time when managing their distribution channels and gain greater local and international visibility of their products in order to reach more consumers. The Neteven team provides its technological and services expertise to prestigious brands to help them optimize their e-commerce strategy.

“With the COVID-19 crisis, e-commerce has experienced a real boom around the world in the same manner as marketplaces which now represent 40% of online sales. Marketplaces offer an enormous potential in terms of consumer audience and give extremely fast access to international markets, all while limiting the investments and risks linked to opening multiple distribution channels. However, the absence of norms and the management of multiple interfaces is a real impediment in developing omnichannel strategies for brands or distributors. This is where Neteven takes action, by removing that complexity and simplifying distribution via marketplaces,” says Greg Zemor, CEO and co-founder of Neteven. “With Lectra, we will be able to cover the entire chain, from production to distribution. We will respond to brands’ Direct-to-Consumer strategy issues. This union will allow us to go even further in terms of innovation, value creation, and business as well as international expansion,” he adds.

Neteven is the perfect complement to the other solutions recently acquired by Lectra, Kubix Link (product lifecycle management and product information management – PLM, PIM) and Retviews (competitive intelligence and trend analysis). The combination of the three offers will enable Lectra to provide an even more comprehensive response to its fashion customers’ needs.

This acquisition is in line with Lectra’s strategy of expanding its presence in the fashion market by covering an additional part of the customers' value chain.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Neteven teams to Lectra. Thanks to their commitment, they have developed an innovative product and they will bring strong expertise in e-commerce and the marketplace ecosystem to Lectra,” says Daniel Harari, Chairman and CEO, Lectra. “Initiated in 2017, the goal of Lectra’s 4.0 strategy is to position Lectra as an indispensable Industry 4.0 player in the markets it serves between now and 2030. By joining forces with Neteven, we will be able to respond more broadly to the expectations of our customers by accompanying them in the digitalization and automation of their value creation and marketing processes,” he concludes.

The transaction concerns the acquisition of 80% of Neteven for 12.6 million euros right now. The acquisition of the remainder of capital and voting rights will take place in June 2025, for an amount between 0.6 to 0.9 times 2024 recurring revenues.

About Lectra:

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

By uniting, Lectra and Gerber Technology will become the ultimate Industry 4.0 partner for their customers.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com and www.gerbertechnology.com.

