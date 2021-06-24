Labs is based in Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city. It employs around fifty consultants specialised in digital services to help transform the customer experience.

This acquisition bolsters Sopra Steria’s consulting activities in Norway in highly promising digital markets.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed in Q3 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 46,000 employees in 25 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.3 billion in 2020.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

