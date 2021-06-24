checkAd

Grocery Outlet Continues National Expansion, Celebrating 400th Store Opening in Hailey, Idaho

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 18:12  |  36   |   |   

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States offering quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, today announced the opening of its 400th store and newest location in Hailey, Idaho.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005833/en/

Grocery Outlet celebrates the opening of its 400th store and newest location in Hailey, Idaho. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grocery Outlet celebrates the opening of its 400th store and newest location in Hailey, Idaho. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 615 N Main St. in Hailey, Idaho, just south of the Sun Valley ski resort and east of Boise, the newest Grocery Outlet location is run by independent operator (“IO”) Shane Anderson. Anderson is a Grocery Outlet veteran who previously worked alongside his daughter and son-in-law serving as a general manager in their Grocery Outlet location. The Hailey store continues Grocery Outlet’s annual new store growth of 10%, adding roughly 35 new stores each year.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the opening of our 400th store, a momentous number 75 years in the making,” said Grocery Outlet’s CEO Eric Lindberg. “Since our founding, Grocery Outlet has built on the core value of ‘touching lives for the better,’ and today, we are proud to play a part in 400 communities across the U.S. When you shop at a Grocery Outlet store, you are shopping local and supporting entrepreneurs within your own community. I’d like to congratulate Shane Anderson, along with all of our IOs across the country, for providing a treasure hunt shopping experience for all of our bargain-minded customers.”

The announcement of the 400th store comes as Grocery Outlet celebrates its 75th anniversary. A diamond commemoration, across all of Grocery Outlet stores, customers can expect to see “diamond deals” of up to 75% off select items, as well as throwback bargain deals and highlights of some of the Company’s most unique bargain buys from throughout the years.

This year, Grocery Outlet also celebrates its second anniversary as a public company, after joining Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GO” on June 20, 2019. Additionally, Grocery Outlet kicked off its 11th annual Independence from Hunger food bank donation campaign on June 23, which has raised more than $11 million for local food banks across the country to date.

About Grocery Outlet:

For 75 years Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. The Company has 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.

Grocery Outlet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grocery Outlet Continues National Expansion, Celebrating 400th Store Opening in Hailey, Idaho Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States offering quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow
Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Investors ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels