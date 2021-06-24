checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

NANTES, France, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Board of Directors.

The Company conducted the General Meeting virtually following the provisions of the French ordinances related to COVID-19, dated March 25, 2020, extended and amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, extended and amended by decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, and decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

The results of each resolution voted on can be found on the Company’s website in the “Investor – General Shareholders’ Meeting” section: https://ose-immuno.com/en/general-shareholders-meetings/.

A total of 123 shareholders voted by mail, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the notice of the Meeting. In total, the shareholders who voted hold 9,414,580 shares (representing 51,58 % of the share capital) and 14,198,441 voting rights (representing 59,36 % of the voting rights).

During the virtual meeting, Dominique Costantini, Chairman, and Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, provided an overview of the Company’s latest advances and growth strategy. Shareholders approved the renewal of the term of office of Dominique Costantini, which expired at this General Meeting, for three years and also approved the appointment of Elsy Boglioli as a new independent Director.

Dominique Costantini, Chairman of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “I warmly thank the shareholders for their renewed confidence. I extend my thanks to the Board members for their commitment to the Company’s progress and successful achievements. Today, we are delighted to welcome Elsy who brings extensive experience in both leading pharma and biotech companies and corporate strategy to enrich the board’s expertise and support the Company during this critical period of accelerated growth.”

Elsy Boglioli added: “OSE’s portfolio is unique, spanning across immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, and addressing both proven and novel targets. I am honoured to be joining the company’s board in this exciting phase when multiple assets are progressing along their clinical development path, and I look forward to working with the management team to continue to establish OSE as a recognized, worldwide leader in immunotherapy.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting NANTES, France, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus