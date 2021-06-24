checkAd

Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 18:00  |  32   |   |   

Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

Paris, June 24, 2021 – Atari SA, (“Atari” or the “Company”) plans to apply for delisting of the Company’s Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs), currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The formal application for delisting will, however, be submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm no earlier than three months from today.

When adopting the decision on the delisting of the Company’s SDRs, the Board of Directors considered the evolution of trading since the Company listed their SDRs on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in April 2019, noting the low level of trading volumes in the SDRs as well as the small number of current holders set against the Company’s original objectives of developing an active and growing shareholder base in the Nordics. The Company has also considered the additional costs related to maintaining this secondary listing for a company of its size as well as the administrative burden of complying with the listing rules of another market in addition to its home market in France.

The Company wants to remind holders of SDRs that they can remain shareholders in Atari by converting their SDRs into ordinary shares of Atari SA listed on Euronext Paris. In order to effectuate such conversion, the holders must contact the depositary of the SDRs, Mangold Fondkommision. Further information about conversion of SDRs to ordinary shares is available at https://www.mangold.se/aktuella-emissioner/

More information about the delisting will be provided once the formal delisting process has been initiated with Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer:
The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                  Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com                  Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Mangold Fondkommision AB –
Tel: +46 8 5030 15 95 – emissioner@mangold.se

This is information that Atari SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on June 24, 2021 at 18:00pm CET.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm Paris, June 24, 2021 – Atari SA, (“Atari” or the “Company”) plans to apply for delisting of the Company’s Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs), currently traded on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus