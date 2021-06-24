checkAd

DELTA DRONE - Joint General Assembly of 15 June 2021 Result of votes - New shareholders'meeting on 3rd convocation

Joint General Assembly of 15 June 2021:
Result of votes
New shareholders' meeting on 3rd convocation

Dardilly, 24 June 2021 18 pm

We inform you of the result of the votes taken place during the Joint General Meeting of shareholders of Delta Drone which was held on June 15, 2021 on second convocation following the lack of quorum during the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021.

Forty-six shareholders (46) represented or voted by mail, bringing together 54,142,107 shares out of the 1,173,506,402 voting shares (4.61%), to which 1,180,408,945 voting rights (5.17%) were attached.

In the absence of a quorum of 20% necessary for the vote on resolutions of an extraordinary nature, only resolutions of an ordinary nature were the subject of a vote, the details of which are as follows:

  VOTES in favour Votes against abstention
resolution number % number % number %
THE COMPETENCE OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  1. Approval of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and discharge to the members of the Board of Directors; approval of non-deductible tax expenses
61 060 245 100 %   0,01% 0 0,00%
  1. Approval of the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020
61 060 245 100 %   0,01% 0 0,00%
  1. Allocation of the result of the social accounts for the year ended 31 December
2020 		61 060 245 100 %   0,01% 0 0,00%
  1. Approval of the agreements referred to in Article L225-38 of the Commercial Code
61 060 245 100 %   0,00% 0 0,00%
  1. Ratification of the co-optation of Mrs Nicole ANSCHUTZ, Administrator
61 060 245 100 %   Q00% 0 000%
  1. Ratification of the co-optation of Mr Loïc POIRIER, Administrator
61 060 245 100 %     0 0,00%
  1. Fixing the annual amount of remuneration to be allocated to the members of the Board of Directors (ex attendancefees)
