Result of votes

We inform you of the result of the votes taken place during the Joint General Meeting of shareholders of Delta Drone which was held on June 15, 2021 on second convocation following the lack of quorum during the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021.

Forty-six shareholders (46) represented or voted by mail, bringing together 54,142,107 shares out of the 1,173,506,402 voting shares (4.61%), to which 1,180,408,945 voting rights (5.17%) were attached.

In the absence of a quorum of 20% necessary for the vote on resolutions of an extraordinary nature, only resolutions of an ordinary nature were the subject of a vote, the details of which are as follows: