Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Pharma”) to Rafael Holdings, Inc., (“the Company”) (NYSE: RFL). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

