        Paris, June 24th, 2021

Natixis to appeal ruling handed down today relative to a press release published in 2007

In a ruling handed down today, the Paris Criminal Court convicted Natixis, judging the information contained in its press release of November 25, 2007 to be insufficient, more specifically regarding the risks to which Natixis was exposed at the time due to the subprime crisis.

The Court imposed a sentence of 7.5 million euros. The plaintiffs were awarded total compensation of around 2 million euros.

It is to be reminded that the emergence of the subprime crisis was an unprecedented situation for all banks. Given this context, Natixis still considers that it communicated to the public, with all due sincerity, the information available to the company regarding its exposures, as and when their underlying risks were identified.

In addition, Natixis recalls that the elements of the press release in question, which dates back almost fourteen years, had already been examined by the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marches financiers - AMF), within the framework of its investigation of all of Natixis’ financial communication throughout the subprime crisis. At the end of this investigation, the AMF decided that there was no cause to prosecute Natixis.

Natixis, which considers that it did not commit any offence, has decided to lodge an appeal against this decision as the Paris Criminal Court did not take into account the arguments presented at the hearing.

About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in
Figures as at 31 March 2021

Contacts

Investor Relations investorelations@natixis.com  
Damien Souchet
Noémie Louvel 		+33 1 58 55 41 10
+33 1 78 40 37 87 		 
     
Press Relations press@communication.natixis.com  
Daniel Wilson
Sonia Dilouya
Vanessa Stephan 		+33 1 58 19 10 40
+33 1 58 32 01 03
+33 1 58 19 34 16 		 

www.natixis.com

  Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Disclaimer

