IEH Corporation Provides Update on Completion of Financial Statements and SEC Filings

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). IEH Corporation announced today that it does not expect to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31 2021 on a timely basis, as previously anticipated. The …

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). IEH Corporation announced today that it does not expect to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31 2021 on a timely basis, as previously anticipated. The …

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). IEH Corporation announced today that it does not expect to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31 2021 on a timely basis, as previously anticipated. The report is due under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended on June 29, 2021. Further, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020 have not yet been completed. Dave Offerman, President and CEO of IEH Corporation commented, "We are totally focused on getting current with our SEC filings, and have made great progress towards resolving the related inventory and ERP accounting system issues that have caused the delay in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of our Exchange Act reports over the last year. Once these issues are resolved, we expect to complete the missing filings and once again be current in our reporting obligations. No one wants this fixed more than us, but we want to make sure we get it right.