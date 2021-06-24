Delticom AG: Capital increase with subscription rights also fully subscribed

Hanover, June 24, 2021 - Delticom AG (ISIN DE0005146807) has now also successfully completed the capital increase with subscription rights.



Like the capital increase without subscription rights, the capital increase with subscription rights was also successfully accompanied by Bankhaus Metzler and fully subscribed thanks to high investor interest. The issue of 1,121,697 new no-par value registered shares at a placement price of EUR 7.12 will generate gross issue proceeds before commissions and costs of around EUR 8.0 million in the course of the capital increase with subscription rights. Together with the cash inflow already received from the capital increase without subscription rights, the gross issue proceeds before commissions and costs for the company amount to a total of EUR 16.9 million.

The registration of the new shares created in the course of the capital increase with subscription rights in the commercial register was applied for today. After registration, the share capital of the company will amount to EUR 14,831,361.

Thomas Loock, CFO of Delticom AG, considers the successful completion of the two capital increases to be another important milestone: "With the successful placement of both capital increases, another important financing component has been completed. The ongoing talks on follow-up financing are proceeding constructively and are on the right track. In this context, too, the sustainable strengthening of the company's equity is of great importance. Thanks to the cash inflow from the capital increases, we will be able to further reduce our financial debt significantly."