checkAd

New Public Safety Power Shutoff Address Alerts Provide Notifications for Addresses Other Than Your Home That Are Important to You, Including Schools or a Relative’s Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 18:43  |  31   |   |   

Customers and non-account holders can now sign up for notifications for any address they care about to stay safe and informed about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. High winds can cause tree branches and debris to contact energized lines, damage our equipment and cause wildfires. As a result, we may need to turn off power during severe weather to prevent wildfires. This is called a PSPS.

To sign up for alerts for any address that is important to you or a loved one, visit www.pge.com/addressalert. Alerts are accessible in multiple languages by call and text.

Address Alerts might be right for you if:

  • You want to know about a PSPS at your home, work, school or other important location
  • You are a tenant and do not have a PG&E account
  • You need to stay informed about a PSPS affecting a friend or loved one
  • Multiple members of your household want to be notified

Customers and non-account holders interested in receiving updates on PSPS events for an address where they do not receive a bill can submit one or more addresses. Note, PG&E customers will automatically be enrolled to receive PSPS notifications for any home or business they have an account for. Customers are encouraged to keep their contact information up to date with PG&E so they can be notified if their specific location will be impacted.

Prepare for the unexpected

We know losing power disrupts lives. That is why we are working nonstop to make our system safer and reduce the impact of PSPS events. As we continue our work to quickly improve the safety of our system, we urge all customers to plan ahead of an unexpected emergency. Below are a few resources that can help you prepare for an outage:

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Public Safety Power Shutoff Address Alerts Provide Notifications for Addresses Other Than Your Home That Are Important to You, Including Schools or a Relative’s Home Customers and non-account holders can now sign up for notifications for any address they care about to stay safe and informed about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. High winds can cause tree branches and debris to contact energized lines, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow
Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Investors ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
New PG&E Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Maintain 100-Feet of Defensible Space
22.06.21
PG&E Funds New Grant Program to Support Community Response to Extreme Weather Events
19.06.21
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Today as Heat Wave Increases Energy Demand Across the West
18.06.21
New Digital Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Make Homes More Fire Resistant
18.06.21
No Rotating Power Outages Needed Today: Electricity Conservation Helps Grid Stability
18.06.21
With Extreme Heat Wave Impacting California and the West, State Grid Operator Warns that Rotating Power Outages Might Be Needed
17.06.21
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Thursday as Heat Wave Increases Energy Demand Across the West
15.06.21
With Early Statewide Heat Wave Expected This Week, PG&E Has A Plan to Support Customers and Offers Safety and Preparedness Tips for the Upcoming Weather
07.06.21
New Remote Microgrid Replaces Traditional Electric Poles and Wires, Reducing Wildfire Risk for PG&E Customers in High Fire-Threat Area
07.06.21
Learn About Available Programs that Provide Backup Power and Lessen the Impact of a Public Safety Power Shutoff