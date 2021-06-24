ES Bancshares, Inc. Joins the OTCQX Best Market

checkAd

NEWBURGH, N.Y., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) the holding company for Empire State Bank, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.   ES Bancshares, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market. ES Bancshares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ESBS.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Best Market is designed for investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

Chief Executive Officer Philip Guarnieri of ES Bancshares, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to become a member of the OTCQX Market and look forward to the many benefits. Our strategic vision for the Company looks towards increased visibility and transparency for shareholders and potential investors.”

President & Chief Operating Officer Thomas Sperzel of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “Shareholder and investor communications is a priority, and we look forward to providing details of the Company’s achievements via the OTCQX market.”

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc. control. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date of this report. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Philip Guarnieri
Chief Executive Officer
(845) 451-7802





