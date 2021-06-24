DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jefferies International Limited: Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors



24.06.2021 / 19:00

Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors



Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), announces its intention to sell approximately 8% of all outstanding shares in a private placement to institutional investors. The aim is to increase PVA TePla's free float and the liquidity of its shares in the market as well as to diversify the assets of Peter Abel and his family. The bookbuilding for the placement of the shares commences immediately.



PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft, which is controlled by Peter Abel (68) and his family, currently hold approx. 25.5% of PVA TePla AG and following the envisaged placement of approx. 8% of all outstanding shares its shareholding will be reduced to approx. 18%. Assuming full placement of all offered shares, the free float in PVA TePla AG will represent c. 83% of outstanding shares.



The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.



Jefferies will act as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the placement.



The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 24 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.



