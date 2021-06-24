checkAd

American Water Employees Raise More Than $200,000 for Water For People in Fundraising Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today the company and its employees raised $204,000 to support Water For People, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to improved water and sanitation systems and services in developing countries.

“For more than a decade, American Water and its employees have supported Water For People, donating more than $2.8 million to its life-changing work,” said Maureen Duffy, Senior Vice President, Communications & External Affairs and executive sponsor for this year’s campaign. "The amazing support from our employees demonstrates how much we care about our own customers as well as others throughout the world and our commitment to providing essential water services.”

This year’s campaign was a great success for American Water. In addition to financial donations, American Water employees participated in creative, virtual fundraising events including a 5K run, kid’s lemonade stands and local raffles, all contributing to Water For People, allowing the organization to get closer to its goal to provide access to clean water for everyone.

In addition, Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and Indiana American Water’s Senior Superintendent of Operations Christopher Harrison, were both recognized with the Kenneth J. Miller Founders' Award from Water For People. Established in 2001, the award honors outstanding volunteers for their service and leadership in the advancement of Water For People’s mission. The awards were presented during a virtual ceremony on June 22.

American Water’s support of Water For People is part of its formal Corporate Responsibility program, which is designed to create a lasting, positive impact on the communities the company serves.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

