NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory Board and Provides Results of Its 2021 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 24, 2021 at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 8.83% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 27, 2021 were represented by proxy.

All proposed resolutions submitted to the AGM were approved, including the nomination to the Supervisory Board of Susan Coles, Dr. Martine van Vugt and Gregory Weaver and the adoption of the financial results for the fiscal year 2020. The full list of resolutions can be found below. The details of NOXXON’s Supervisory Board including members’ bios are available on the company’s website.

I am delighted to welcome Susan, Martine and Greg to the NOXXON Supervisory Board. All three of our new colleagues bring in valuable experience and insight, covering medical expertise, clinical development, financing and business development. Their expertise will add to the strength of the NOXXON team, and we look forward to working closely with our CEO Aram to deliver on our ambitious strategy, with data from the Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in brain cancer due in Q4 2021,said Dr. Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NOXXON.

Item

 

Resolution

2.d: Adoption of the annual accounts 2020

 

Accepted

2.e: Release from liability of the sole member of the board of directors

 

Accepted

2.f: Release from liability of the members of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

3: Re-appointment of Dr. A. Mangasarian as member of the board of directors

 

Accepted

4.a: Appointment of Susan Coles as member of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

4.b: Appointment of Dr. Martine van Vugt as member of the supervisory board

 

Accepted

4.c: Appointment of Gregory Weaver as member of the supervisory board

