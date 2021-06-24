NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory Board and Provides Results of Its 2021 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 24, 2021 at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 8.83% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 27, 2021 were represented by proxy.

All proposed resolutions submitted to the AGM were approved, including the nomination to the Supervisory Board of Susan Coles, Dr. Martine van Vugt and Gregory Weaver and the adoption of the financial results for the fiscal year 2020. The full list of resolutions can be found below. The details of NOXXON’s Supervisory Board including members’ bios are available on the company’s website.