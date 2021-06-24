checkAd

Accenture Named a Leader in Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 19:44  |  54   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report, receiving top scores possible in 20 out of the 25 criteria under consideration. The report from the independent research firm includes an analysis of the nine most significant providers of innovation consulting services and evaluates each according to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005894/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 334,69€
Hebel 7,33
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,44€
Hebel 6,37
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Accenture has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture is recognized as a leader in innovation consulting services, and the top ranked provider in the Current Offering and Market Presence categories. In addition, Accenture achieved the highest possible score in 20 criteria including: Methodologies for Innovation, Innovation Vision, Innovation Culture Transformation Support, and Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Insights.

The report states, "[Accenture’s] approach applies innovation to deliver 360° value for its clients as they drive significant change in areas such as talent management, customer experience, supply chain transformation, and finance, all underpinned by technology platforms and investments.”

“Accenture bases its innovation consulting services on a comprehensive set of standardized processes and tools to drive continuous innovation at scale. It delivers its innovation offering via a team of thousands of experts dedicated to technology, design, industry, functional, and business model innovation in several dozen countries. Their skills cover all innovation disciplines and include practical experience in creating innovation outcomes as well as industry knowledge.”

“Innovation is the thread that runs through Accenture. It is at the core of our purpose — to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity,” said Saideep Raj, global lead for Strategy & Consulting Innovation at Accenture. “We’ve created an innovation network that brings together nearly 5,000 dedicated technology, design, industry, functional and business model innovators in over 35 countries, with skills across all innovation disciplines. Clients are looking for new ways to embrace change and create value, and Forrester’s recognition is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to be a strategic innovation partner to our clients around the world.”

Marc Carrel-Billiard, global lead for Technology Innovation at Accenture, added, “The health, social and economic crises of the past year have created an urgency and purpose for technology innovation. We’ve helped our clients fundamentally reimagine their businesses with innovation at the core of how they operate, allowing them to embrace change and become more agile and resilient. Our positioning in Forrester’s report underscores the success of our approach and is a reflection of the value we deliver to our clients every day.”

Click here for more information and excerpts of the full report.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Named a Leader in Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report, receiving top scores possible in 20 out of the 25 criteria under consideration. The report from the independent research firm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow
Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B
Confluent Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:44 Uhr
Accenture Reports Very Strong Third-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
23.06.21
Accenture Invests in Cloud Data Security Provider Symmetry Systems
23.06.21
Accenture Report Finds Consumer Values and Buying Motivations Have Fundamentally Changed, Shifting Away from Price and Quality
23.06.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
22.06.21
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Digital Payments Company Imburse
21.06.21
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Digital Strategy Consulting Services by the IDC MarketScape
21.06.21
Digital Innovation Is Essential to Meeting Healthcare Consumers’ Expectations Post-Pandemic, According to Accenture Report
18.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Wins $112 Million Task Order to Protect Federal Agencies from Cyber Breaches
18.06.21
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting
17.06.21
Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to 2021 IDC MarketScape Report