Osceola Gold, Inc. Sets Sights on Gold as the Production Site for Launch is Determined, as the Gold Market Continues Strong

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021   

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI), is pleased to announce that in an effort to become a strong and transparent contender in the public mining community, management has made the determination as to where production on the mine is slated to break ground.

Anticipation continues to build as the equipment selection process ad advances, with a focus on bringing in newer electric and more robust equipment, for the potential of a stronger yield at reduced energy costs.

Recent reports indicate that Gold advanced cautiously in early trading with Treasury yields and the dollar both reflecting a steady tone, and options expiration on the high-volume July contract looming today. It is up $7 at $1786. 1

In a column posted a little over a week ago, Financial Times' Robert Armstrong reported inquiries from his readership about safe assets in a time of "regime change" in Washington and the "unleashing" of loose fiscal and monetary policies. "Gold is an obvious candidate," he writes. "It is often touted as an inflation hedge. But that is too general. Gold has one of the most stable relationships to economic fundamentals of any asset. It moves inversely to real interest rates with great regularity, especially in recent years. Gold has followed real rates, slavishly but in reverse, for 15 years, rising when real rates fall and falling when they rise. There is a simple reason: the real return on money is the opportunity cost for holding gold, an asset that yields nothing."

As developments continue to evolve, management is committed to keep the investment community updated.

Recently Announced, The final Quantum Geological result provided a dimensional slice of the subsurface revealing mineral location and depth.

Osceola AU target points analysis provided by Quantum Geo Methodology: Osceola test point (1) - 39° 3'30.00'N 114°25'00.00'W

Osceola test point (1) - Core drill or excavate to AU contact zone approximately 34 to 40ft from surface. For best results core drill to 75ft below surface.

  • AU test target point radius is 25ft from center.
  • AU contact zone of interest: 34ft to 40ft. elevation from surface.
  • AU contact zone heading across center point for 65 ft mol @ 308.23 degrees
  • Map surface elevation 6638ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.
  • Au concentrations in target area elevation should fall with-in 5-11 grams per ton, below 40ft diminishing signs until the 63-70 ft range then underlying zone has good frequency but doesn't seem strong enough to be in the hi gram per ton range and is probably closer 4 + range.

Osceola test point (2) - 39° 3'36.04'N 114°25'29.97'W

