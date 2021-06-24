DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: FinLab investment Deposit Solutions GmbH merges with Raisin GmbH
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Merger/Investment
Frankfurt am Main, 24/06/2021 - Deposit Solutions GmbH, an investment of FinLab AG, and Raisin GmbH have announced the merger by way of a "Merger of Equals" as of June 24, 2021. The merged company will operate as Raisin DS GmbH. FinLab AG will hold low single percentage stake in the merged company Raisin DS GmbH in the future.
About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.
Wertpapier
