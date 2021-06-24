checkAd

DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 20:00  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors

24.06.2021 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors

Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), decided, on back of positive reactions to the private placement, to increase the number of shares to be placed from c. 8% to c. 11.5%, (i.e. up to 2,500,000 shares). These shares will be included into the accelerated book-building with institutional investors immediately.

Assuming full placement of all offered shares, PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft will reduce its holding from approximately 25.5% to approximately 14%. Accordingly, the free float in PVA TePla will increase from currently approximately 74.5% to approximately 86.0%.

The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.

The information was submitted for publication at 19:00 CET on 24 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jefferies International Limited: Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors 24.06.2021 / 20:00 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-News: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020: Neue Kundenlösungen für mehr Nachhaltigkeit
DGAP-News: NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer
DGAP-News: SunMirror AG strengthens its Management Team with Simon Griffiths
DGAP-News: NFON AG schließt strategische Partnerschaft mit italienischem WebRTC-Pionier
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...