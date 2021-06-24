DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jefferies International Limited: Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors



24.06.2021 / 20:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.



Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla AG in a private placement to institutional investors



Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), decided, on back of positive reactions to the private placement, to increase the number of shares to be placed from c. 8% to c. 11.5%, (i.e. up to 2,500,000 shares). These shares will be included into the accelerated book-building with institutional investors immediately.



Assuming full placement of all offered shares, PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft will reduce its holding from approximately 25.5% to approximately 14%. Accordingly, the free float in PVA TePla will increase from currently approximately 74.5% to approximately 86.0%.



The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.



The information was submitted for publication at 19:00 CET on 24 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.



Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.