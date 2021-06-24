checkAd

Perella Weinberg Partners Completes Business Combination With FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) (“FinTech IV”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinTech IV on June 22, 2021, and closed today, June 24, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP’s Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “PWP” and “PWPPW”, respectively, starting tomorrow, June 25, 2021. FinTech IV’s public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.

PWP CEO Peter Weinberg commented, “Today marks an important milestone in the ongoing growth and development of PWP’s global advisory platform. This latest step has been achieved through the exceptional efforts and dogged dedication of our entire team. We thank all of our clients, the FinTech IV team and all our stakeholders for their persistent belief in our mission. With our best-in-class team and premium global advisory brand, we are energized by the opportunity to deliver the very best strategic financial advice to our clients and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FinTech IV, said, “We are pleased to complete the business combination with PWP and excited to introduce this world class, differentiated brand to the public markets as the PWP team focuses on capitalizing on the increasing demand for expert independent advisory services in today’s fast moving and highly complex business environment.”

Advisors

Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as exclusive capital markets and financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to PWP.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Financial Technology Partners served as financial advisors to FinTech IV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, served as buy side advisor to FinTech IV. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., JMP Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as capital markets advisors to FinTech IV. Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP acted as legal counsel to FinTech IV.

