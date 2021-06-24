checkAd

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness, Creating the Leading Subscription Health and Wellness Company for the Mass Market

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) (“Forest Road”) today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed three-way business combination (the “Business Combination”) with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (“Beachbody”) and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Myx”) at its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today, June 24, 2021. The Business Combination is expected to close on June 25, 2021.

Holders of approximately 58.5% of Forest Road’s issued and outstanding shares cast votes at the Special Meeting. Approximately 99.5% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting voted to approve the Business Combination.

As previously announced, the combined company will be named “The Beachbody Company, Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbols “BODY” and “BODY WS,” respectively, on June 28, 2021.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support from our stockholders. Today’s vote marks an important milestone in Beachbody’s mission to help more people achieve their goals and lead healthy and fulfilling lives. We look forward to supporting Beachbody as it furthers this mission as a public company, introducing many more people to its proven, at-home fitness and nutrition solutions,” said Keith Horn, Chief Executive Officer of Forest Road.

A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed by Forest Road with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The Beachbody Company Group, LLC

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Beachbody is a worldwide leader in health and fitness, with a 22-year track record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. With 2.7 million paid digital fitness subscribers across two platforms, a nationwide peer-support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches as of March 31, 2021, plus a premium portfolio of branded nutrition products, Beachbody is a leading holistic health and wellness company with over $1 billion in revenue projected in 2021. Beachbody, the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand platform and the fast-growing DTC platform Openfit, recently entered into a pending three-way merger agreement with Forest Road, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx, an at-home connected fitness platform, that will make it a public company. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

