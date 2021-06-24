checkAd

Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2021 Q2 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MDT (11am EDT) the following day, Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants in North America can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-475-5449. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please click the webcast link and follow the prompts given: Q2 Webcast. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay for a week. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 and entering the Conference ID: 5809844. The webcast will be archived and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investors” section - “Presentations and Events”, on our website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com





