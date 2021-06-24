Goldcliff Samples Bulk Tonnage Grades on Cliff Zone at Kettle Valley

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that Phase 1 analytical results have been received for Goldcliff's Kettle Valley property, located 30 km north of Rock Creek in southern B.C. Rock sampling of the newly discovered epithermal "Cliff Zone" confirms the bulk tonnage, precious metal grades of float boulders originally found downslope by the property vendor. A cluster of rock samples collected along a 50-metre traverse from small cliffs in the northern part of the Cliff Zone returned analytical results ranging from 162 to 736 ppb Au and 14.0 to 41.7 ppm Ag. Soil sampling along the Cliff Zone proved to be highly effective given that this zone is higher in elevation than the glacial till encountered in the trenches. Soil samples were often highly anomalous in silver with values ranging up to 11.70 ppm Ag.

The trenching programme was designed to test for the bedrock source of abundant mineralized quartz-carbonate float exposed by recent logging activity. Nine trenches were excavated spanning 600 metres in a north-northwest to south-southeast direction. Overburden cover was deeper than anticipated and, in many areas, bedrock was covered by highly cemented glacial till. Bedrock that was exposed consisted of feldspar-quartz eye rhyolite porphyry, crystal tuffs and feldspar megacrystic rhyolite or granitic rocks. Megacrystic units were variably altered, fractured, silicified, and cut by multistage quartz stockwork and veining.

Examination of trench exposures prompted follow up prospecting of quartz-carbonate talus found up slope of some trenches. This resulted in the discovery of a quartz-carbonate zone (Cliff Zone) described in Goldcliff News Release dated May 26, 2021. The subsequent reconnaissance prospecting and sampling traverse along the base of a series of small to large cliffs has so far traced the Cliff Zone for 700 metres. Field evidence also suggests that the Cliff Zone may be several tens of metres wide. Rock and soil samples along the traverse yielded anomalous gold values more than 50 ppb Au in several areas. The rocks and alteration seen in the trenches are believed to be peripheral to the Cliff Zone, which is a large, low sulphidation epithermal precious metal mineralized zone that remains to be fully explored.

Given the positive results to date, a Phase 2 follow up exploration programme will begin shortly concentrating on the ridge top of the Cliff Zone. A detailed soil sampling grid has been outlined which will also include prospecting and rock sampling. The clay alteration exposed in the southern trenches and highly altered rocks will also be tested to help determine at which level the current exposures and Cliff Zone are within an epithermal system.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.





