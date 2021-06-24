checkAd

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSX-V:EFF(the “Company” or “1844”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of up to $375,000, for a total of 7,500,000 shares. Management and insider will participate for 8% of the non-brokered private placement.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 4% non-transferable share purchase, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing. The securities issued under closing are subject to a hold period of four month and a day from the date of the closing.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”.  With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”               

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

 





