1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of up to $375,000, for a total of 7,500,000 shares. Management and insider will participate for 8% of the non-brokered private placement.



In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 4% non-transferable share purchase, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing. The securities issued under closing are subject to a hold period of four month and a day from the date of the closing.