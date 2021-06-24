checkAd

Incyte Announces Outcome of FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) Meeting Reviewing Retifanlimab as a Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 21:30  |  57   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the outcome of a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which reviewed the Biologics License Application (BLA) for retifanlimab, an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed on, or who are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy. The Committee voted 13-4 that a regulatory decision on retifanlimab for the treatment of advanced or metastatic SCAC should be deferred until further data are available from clinical trial POD1UM-303, a confirmatory trial in platinum-naïve advanced SCAC that is currently underway.

The ODAC provides the FDA with independent opinions and recommendations from outside experts on marketed and investigational medicines for use in the treatment of cancer. The FDA considers the advice of the ODAC in its review but is not bound to follow its recommendations.

“While we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s ODAC vote, we will continue to work closely with the FDA as it completes its review of the BLA for retifanlimab,” said Lance Leopold, M.D., Group Vice President, Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development, Incyte. “Patients with advanced SCAC who have progressed after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy currently have no FDA-approved treatments available to them and face an extremely poor prognosis. We continue to believe that retifanlimab can provide an additional, much-needed option for these patients based on the favorable benefit/risk shown in our trial.”

The BLA for retifanlimab is based on data from the Phase 2 POD1UM-202 trial evaluating retifanlimab in 94 previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic SCAC who have progressed on, or are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA previously granted retifanlimab Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of anal cancer, along with Priority Review, and set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for retifanlimab as July 25, 2021.

SCAC is almost always associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) and HIV infections and accounts for nearly 3% of digestive system cancers.1 Patients with metastatic SCAC have a poor 5-year survival, and there are no FDA-approved treatments for patients who have progressed after first-line chemotherapy.2

About POD1UM-202

POD1UM-202 (NCT03597295) is an open-label, single-arm, multicenter, Phase 2 study evaluating retifanlimab in 94 patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed on, or were ineligible for or intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy. Retifanlimab 500mg is administered as an intravenous infusion every 4 weeks for up to 2 years.

Seite 1 von 3
Incyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incyte Announces Outcome of FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) Meeting Reviewing Retifanlimab as a Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC) Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the outcome of a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which reviewed the Biologics License Application (BLA) for retifanlimab, an intravenous …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Confluent Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow
Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an; Kurssturz bei CureVac
12.06.21
Incyte Announces Updated Data for Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference
11.06.21
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Has Extended the New Drug Application Review Period for Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis
10.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
09.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BB Biotech (BBZA) ziehen an; Evotec (EVT) behauptet
08.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Biogen (IDP) und Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) nach der Rally
08.06.21
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Has Extended the sNDA Review Period for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD)
07.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
07.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
06.06.21
Incyte und MorphoSys melden Dreijahresergebnisse aus der Phase-2-Studie L-MIND zu Tafasitamab in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für die Behandlung von rezidiviertem oder refraktärem DLBCL