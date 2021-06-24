THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM IMMOFINANZ AG: Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled 24.06.2021 / 21:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled

Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG did not pass a resolution on the amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the maximum voting right. This means that a condition of the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO has not been fulfilled. IMMOFINANZ will communicate a decision on the takeover offer in a timely manner.



IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers roughly 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is issued by IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMOFINANZ) in connection with the takeover offer for the shares of S IMMO AG (Takeover Offer) and is for information purposes only. It is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell securities of S IMMO AG (S IMMO) or IMMOFINANZ.

The conditions and further provisions relating to the Takeover Offer are disclosed in the offer document in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Takeover Act. Only the terms and conditions of the offer document are decisive. Investors and holders of S IMMO shares are strongly recommended to review the offer document and all other documents related to the Takeover Offer, as they contain important information.