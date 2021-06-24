checkAd

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 21:38  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
IMMOFINANZ AG: Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled

24.06.2021 / 21:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled

Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG did not pass a resolution on the amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the maximum voting right. This means that a condition of the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO has not been fulfilled. IMMOFINANZ will communicate a decision on the takeover offer in a timely manner.
 

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers roughly 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com
 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is issued by IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMOFINANZ) in connection with the takeover offer for the shares of S IMMO AG (Takeover Offer) and is for information purposes only. It is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell securities of S IMMO AG (S IMMO) or IMMOFINANZ.

The conditions and further provisions relating to the Takeover Offer are disclosed in the offer document in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Takeover Act. Only the terms and conditions of the offer document are decisive. Investors and holders of S IMMO shares are strongly recommended to review the offer document and all other documents related to the Takeover Offer, as they contain important information.

Seite 1 von 4
Immofinanz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM IMMOFINANZ AG: Takeover offer for S IMMO: Shareholders' meeting does not pass resolution on maximum voting right - condition of the offer not fulfilled 24.06.2021 / 21:38 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-News: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020: Neue Kundenlösungen für mehr Nachhaltigkeit
DGAP-News: NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-News: SunMirror AG strengthens its Management Team with Simon Griffiths
DGAP-News: NFON AG schließt strategische Partnerschaft mit italienischem WebRTC-Pionier
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:38 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Übernahmeangebot für S IMMO: Hauptversammlung fasst keinen Beschluss zum Höchststimmrecht - Angebotsbedingung nicht eingetreten (deutsch)
21:38 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Übernahmeangebot für S IMMO: Hauptversammlung fasst keinen Beschluss zum Höchststimmrecht - Angebotsbedingung nicht eingetreten
17.06.21
DGAP-News: S IMMO Hauptversammlung: Sämtliche wichtigen Stimmrechtsberater empfehlen, für die Aufhebung des Höchststimmrechts zu stimmen (deutsch)
17.06.21
DGAP-News: S IMMO Hauptversammlung: Sämtliche wichtigen Stimmrechtsberater empfehlen, für die Aufhebung des Höchststimmrechts zu stimmen
17.06.21
DGAP-News: S IMMO shareholders' meeting: All major proxy advisors recommend approving the cancellation of the maximum voting right
09.06.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ zur S IMMO-Stellungnahme: 'Zurück zu den Fakten' (deutsch)
09.06.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ zur S IMMO-Stellungnahme: 'Zurück zu den Fakten'
09.06.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ on the Statement of S IMMO: 'Back to the facts'
05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
01.06.21
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english