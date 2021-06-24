Mattel Films and MGM to Develop Polly Pocket Live-Action Motion Picture with Lena Dunham Writing, Directing and Lily Collins Starring as Polly

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today plans to develop Polly Pocket, Mattel’s popular micro-doll line, into a live-action motion picture. Mattel Films is working with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Lena Dunham’s production company Good Thing Going, and Lily Collins on the project. Dunham (“Industry,” “Girls”) will also write and direct the family comedy with Collins (“Emily in Paris,” “MANK”) starring in the leading role as Polly. The film follows a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it's pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM. I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension,” said Dunham.

“I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen,” said Collins.

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will lead for MGM. Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

“Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades.” said Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. “The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena’s fresh approach and Lily’s take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family.”

Michael De Luca, MGM's Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM's Film Group President said, “We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel Films to help bring Lena and Lily’s vision for a Polly Pocket movie to audiences the world over.”

Polly Pocket, which was first introduced more than 30 years ago, is the original micro-scale doll and accessories line of toys and, today, is the #1 global playset dolls growth property*. In 2018, Mattel reintroduced the popular 90s sensation with a product line that pays homage to the brand’s origins, with updates to the tiny and mighty doll for a new generation, adding features such as hidden worlds and fun surprise formats. Children today can also experience Polly Pocket and her world through an animated television series, as well as content on YouTube, that inspires kids to be adventurous, bold and to never let being little get in their way.