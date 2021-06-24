checkAd

808 Renewable Energy Corporation Announces Receipt of NHTSA Number

Bradenton, Florida, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has received its NHTSA (National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration Manufacturer Identification) number of “ 20744 “ under the name of SilverLight Electric Vehicle Inc. as of yesterday, this newly issued NHTSA number enables the company to issue VIN (Vehicle identification Number) to its electric reverse-trike products.

In addition, The Company is about to finalize its powertrain testing of the first two entry models - a convertible roadster model and a gull-wing fully enclosed cabin model. The powertrain system will deliver up to 45 KW (60 HP) of peak output, up to 150 miles per charge with its 15 Kwh and 20 Kwh lithium-ion battery packs. Further technical and performance information will be released in a later date.

“We are very excited to see this project moving quite rapidly, as we just received our WMI number earlier this month. We look forward to the opportunity to grow our electric vehicle division in addition to our gyrocopter aviation division.  SilverLight’s reverse-trike vehicles will soon become the only manufacturer of such sporty and fun to drive side-by-side configuration electric trike vehicles in the U.S. and we have been getting tons of inquiries from all over the world already “commented Peter Chen, Chief Financial Officer of 808.

Remy Breton, Vice President of Silverlight Electric Vehicles commented, “We are working on a new option of thermoforming body panels which it will reduce our production cost significantly and increase the production efficiency at the same time. We are very confident to have final retail MSRP price quite affordable to the general public when we start mass production soon.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. 

About SilverLight International Group:

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Investor Contact:
David Chen, President
(631) 397-1111





