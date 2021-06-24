Corporate Update FuelPositive Initiatives Progressing as Planned
TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCMKTS: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is issuing the following update to share the status of the company and its various initiatives.
“With extensive incoming shareholder inquiries over the last several weeks, we felt it would be helpful to provide a detailed update,” said FuelPositive CEO Ian Clifford. “We are in a strong position overall and are pleased with the opportunities unfolding for us to continue to build shareholder value in the company.”
All announced initiatives are progressing as planned. Further details are as follows:
Financing
- Having announced the completion of a CAD 5 million, U.S. institutional financing on June 18, 2021, the Company’s balance sheet is strong and provides for full funding of its Phase 2 Hydrogen-Ammonia Synthesizer commercial prototype systems being built with National Compressed Air Canada Ltd. (NCA). This will confirm the broad application potential for FuelPositive’s technology and is the backbone of the Company’s Carbon-Free Ammonia-NH3 offering.
- During the last quarter, FuelPositive has also had extensive warrants exercised. The Company’s current cash balance is over CAD 6 million.
Intellectual Property Protection
- With the filing on June 6, 2021 of a comprehensive provisional patent related to FuelPositive’s core NH3 technology, the Company now has in place the foundational intellectual property protection for its ammonia and hydrogen systems.
- The provisional patent also includes a number of other technology initiatives related to the core technology that will be built upon further and appropriately protected in the coming months.
Growing Team
- FuelPositive continues to grow its core team and will announce additions as contracts are completed and team members join the Company.
- Key strategic consulting partners are also being added as aspects of the business plan advance.
- Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his team are fully engaged in all facets of the Company’s Phase 2 Carbon-Free Ammonia-NH3 development and build.
- The Company is actively recruiting key members to join the FuelPositive technology advisory committee.
Future Acquisitions
