TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) ( OTCMKTS: NHHHF ) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is issuing the following update to share the status of the company and its various initiatives.

“With extensive incoming shareholder inquiries over the last several weeks, we felt it would be helpful to provide a detailed update,” said FuelPositive CEO Ian Clifford. “We are in a strong position overall and are pleased with the opportunities unfolding for us to continue to build shareholder value in the company.”