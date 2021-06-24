Analog Devices Completes Allocation of Semiconductor Industry’s First Green Bond

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today published its 2020 Green Bond Report, which provides an update on the full allocation of the proceeds from its inaugural green bond offering, which closed on April 8, 2020. ADI allocated nearly $400 million to the development of eco-efficient products for its customers and green buildings and renewable energy for its operations.

“At ADI, we are putting our great engineering minds and resources behind tackling some of society’s greatest threats, especially climate change. In support of this, ADI completed the semiconductor industry’s first green bond offering last year and invested the nearly $400 million in proceeds in transformational, energy-efficient technologies and greener buildings at our corporate campus,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices. “While our work is far from done, the progress we have made is representative of the immense impact we can have on the world around us. We will continue to act urgently and identify new, innovative ways to help mitigate climate change and environmental destruction, and their effect on communities globally.”