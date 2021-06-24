checkAd

Turtle Beach Signs Rising NBA Star Immanuel Quickley as Gaming Partner

Leading gaming headset and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with rising NBA star Immanuel Quickley of the NY Knicks. When he’s not competing with the best basketball players in the world, Quickley is an adept, competitive gamer. With this partnership, Quickley will exclusively use Turtle Beach headsets when he competes off the court, including the Elite Pro line of esports-focused gaming headsets, as well as the brand’s flagship Stealth 700 Gen 2 series wireless headsets. Quickley will also be working closely with Turtle Beach to produce unique content that merges his worlds of professional basketball and gaming while highlighting the benefits of using Turtle Beach’s high-quality gaming equipment.

Turtle Beach and Immanuel Quickley, One of the NBA’s Brightest Young Stars, Join Forces to Showcase His Passion for Gaming and His Competitive Skills Beyond the Hardwood (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Competing at the highest levels is in our brand DNA, so it’s a privilege for us to partner with athletes like Immanuel. Working together, we want to motivate and inspire our collective fans who enjoy good competition, both on and off the court,” said Ryan Dell, SVP, Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “We’re honored to have him join the Turtle Beach family and are looking forward to working with him on powerful content as he continues building his NBA career.”

Immanuel Quickley entered the 2020 NBA Draft and was selected 25th overall by the New York Knicks. An instant fan-favorite, he recently completed a stellar rookie season that saw him named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Before joining the NBA, Quickley dominated the SEC at the University of Kentucky, where he was named SEC Player of the Year and All-SEC First Team in his two years at the school. When Immanuel is not on the court, he is honing his hoops skills on PS5, earning bragging rights over his friends and teammates for his NBA 2K ability.

Through this partnership with Turtle Beach, Quickley is elevating his gaming with the highly-acclaimed Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System – the Company’s premier competitive gaming audio setup for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Turtle Beach’s extended strategic partnership with Roc Nation and Roc Nation Sports helped facilitate this sponsorship.

